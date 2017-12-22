What was the top pro sports team in Denver in 2017, revenue wise?

The Coors Field grounds crew

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When it came to the top revenue-producing professional sports team in Denver, the Colorado Rockies came out on top in 2017.

That's according to a report by seat-broker Vivid Seats, which ranked the Rockies No. 1 based on total revenue for 2017.

Baseball teams came out on top in most cities with multiple sports teams, but there were exceptions, according to Vivid Seats. In Oakland, for example, the NBA's Warriors came out on top. In Pittsburgh, the NHL's Penguins were No. 1. And in cities like Minneapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Tampa Bay, the NFL franchise there bested the baseball team.

When it came to the most priciest concert in Denver this year, Chris Rock’s show was determined by Vivid Seats to be the top show in Denver this year, with a median ticket price of $312.

Read about other money-makers in town at the Denver Business Journal.

