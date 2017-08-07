What you can buy in Colorado's housing market if cost is no object

(Photo: Colorado and Your Castle Real Estate Inc.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When money isn't a factor, the options for homes are almost limitless.

For example, for the $1 million to $3 million range, you can scoop up anything from a designer home in Westminster; to a private, gated house in Arvada, complete with Koi pond and smart home technology; to a custom home right next to downtown Louisville.

Or, for that $5 million mark, you can have a home in Littleton with an elevator or a golf community home nestled in Castle Pines or a Greenwood Village estate complete with guest house and basketball court.

For truly limitless budgets, such as $10 million or more, homes run the gamut: from a $10.5 million penthouse in Cherry Creek, to sprawling ranches in Telluride and Kremmling, and everything in between.

