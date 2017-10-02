What you can rent for $1,500 in metro Denver

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If on-site yoga is a must for your home, you're in luck — Arvada's Park Place Olde Town, Aurora's Forum Fitzsimons and Lafayette's Luna Bella apartment communities have you covered.

Or maybe you really want to have a gym. Communities in Boulder, Broomfield, Littleton, Longmont and Northglenn will oblige. Even if you're looking for something as unusual as an on-site putting green, you can get it.

And the monthly rate for apartments with all these amenities? Just $1,500 per month, for both one- and two-bedroom apartments.

To give renters an idea of how far their money will go, we rounded up rentals with monthly rates of about $1,500 in 23 metro Denver cities and communities: from Aurora to the east, Golden and Boulder to the west, Castle Rock to the south, Thornton to the north, and everything in between.

