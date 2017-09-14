What's coming to Colorado ski resorts

(Photo: ALEXEY GOSTEV | THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It may be 90 degrees in Denver, but Colorado ski resorts are ready for snow to fall and bring guests to the mountains after completing tens of millions of dollars in improvements.

The improvement are aimed at getting people up the slopes more quickly and down the hill more quickly in new ways.

The state’s 27 resorts have unveiled or will unveil four new year-round coasters that will drop guests quickly to the feet of the mountains, have upgraded seven different lifts and have placed a new emphasis on improving or setting off areas for beginning and family skiers. Three different resorts also will host qualifying events for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Colorado Ski Country USA, the trade association for 23 ski resorts, and Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN), the operator of the other four resorts, both confirmed this week the scope of work that resorts have wrapped up in preparation for the 2017-18 ski season, which starts next month.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vVL9LS

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal