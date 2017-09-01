What's happening in ski towns while there's no snow

Matt Renoux climbs on the job. (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

BRECKENRIDGE - High atop Breckenridge, Bob and Sally Spaniel have dropped their last kid off at college and are enjoying a vacation together.

"It’s our empty nest vacation," Bob said.

They’re wrapping up the summer with some great views of the Continental Divide in the new observation deck at the Epic Discovery Zone in Breckenridge, which was just built this summer.

Resort spokesperson Zak Sos says it was designed to get people outside in the summer months.

It’s located at 11,059 feet and has a great view. You can walk the trails and learn about nature, or rope up and do a little rock climbing.

“It has 16 different routes, so you can do advanced routes to beginner routes,” Sos said.

There’s also a ropes and log challenge course that, mixed with the Peak 8 fun park, are ways Breckenridge had been trying to beef up their summer business and keep tourists coming year round.

"We really tried to get people to come out and not only explore the town, but explore the mountain, see what the landscape looks like in the summer time and try their hand at some really fun and challenging activities," Sos said.

These are all things Sally and Bob are enjoying.

"It’s beautiful and you can read about all the different types of animals that live here," Sally said.

Even if after years of skiing in Breck, hitting the slopes since the 70's, Bob's ready for some snow.

"I was one of those Scotch Guard and jeans kind of skiers," Bob said.

After Labor Day weekend, which last year saw around 184,000 cars pass through the Eisenhower/Johnson Tunnels, Breckenridge will keep their summer activities open until Sept. 8, 9 and 10th … and then get ready for winter.

