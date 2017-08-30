What's with all these $100 million Colorado ranches up for sale?

(Photo: Mirr Ranch Group Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If you're looking to buy a Colorado ranch and have millions and millions of dollars to spend, this summer has been a boon.

Last month, it was reported the 19,493-acre Nottingham Ranch in Eagle County went on the market for $100 million, the most expensive ranch listing in the county's history.

Earlier, a 6,919-acre land and estate property in Mesa County called the "West Creek Ranch," owned by the founder of the Discovery Channel went on the market for $149 million.

Now this week, another Colorado ranch — the Cross Mountain Ranch near Steamboat Springs — went on the market for $100 million.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2x50UDG

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal