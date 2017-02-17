Wheat Ridge development progressing after lawsuit, Walmart departure

Wheat Ridge city officials are working with developers to revitalize this property at the corner of West 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. (Photo: WHEAT RIDGE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A development site in Wheat Ridge is again moving toward groundbreaking, without the tenant that raised the ire of neighbors.

The 14-acre site at 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard sold last month to developer Quadrant Properties for about $5.7 million, according to public record. The Wheat Ridge City Council in December approved the platting for the project, which will include 230 apartments and 80,000 square feet of retail space, said Steve Art, economic development manager and executive director of the Urban Renewal Authority for Wheat Ridge.

That retail will be anchored by a grocery store, Art said, but not a Walmart store, as was originally planned. Neighbors of the project protested because the development will also benefit from $6.2 million in incentives for public improvements.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.