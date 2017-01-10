Where are Colorado's 62,000 clean energy jobs?

A Vestas technician works on a nacelle.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado has 62,000 people working in the clean energy sector, according to a new report from Environmental Entrepreneurs, a national nonpartisan business group.

The “Clean Jobs Colorado” report, available here, said the jobs in 2015 were clustered in the counties along Colorado’s Front Range, including Denver, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Adams, Douglas, Boulder, Larimer, Weld, El Paso and Mesa counties.

The report relies on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Department of Energy and a survey of hundreds of businesses in Colorado.

The analysis was done by BW Research Partners based in Carlsbad, California. E2 said the report is “the most comprehensive tally of clean energy jobs ever in Colorado.”

