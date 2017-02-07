Where Denver ranks among best places to live

(Photo: ANDREYKRAV)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ask pretty much anyone who lives here: Denver is a great place to live.

It's a fact that has drawn many people to move here in recent years — and that population boom isn't going to slow down anytime soon.

But even with more people, the Mile High City continues to shine as the gateway to the Rocky Mountains, as well as a place known for being an urban oasis in its own right, complete with trendy new restaurants and top-rated breweries, plenty of recreational activities and ground zero for marijuana legalization.

Those are some reasons why U.S. News & World Report has ranked Denver at No. 2 on its latest annual list of the best places to live in the U.S., bumped down a spot from No. 1 last year.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lk69WQ

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal