Where does Denver rank nationally when it comes to rent?

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When it comes to rent, at the start of 2017, Denver ranks as the 24th-most expensive market in the country.

That's according to San Francisco-based apartment rental app Zumper, which calculated that the median price of a one-bedroom unit in Denver is now $1,190, while-two bedroom unit rentals are $1,570.

That's down from the previous month: Zumper noted in a monthly report that the median price for one-bedroom rentals slipped 2.5 percent last month and two-bedroom rents dropped by 1.9 percent.

Nationally, the national median price of a one-bedroom units is now $1,139 and a two-bedroom unit is now $1,348.

