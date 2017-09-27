Where's the most expensive place to rent in Colorado?

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The most expensive ZIP Code area to rent in Colorado costs 50 percent more than the national average.

That would be the 80206 ZIP Code, which includes the Congress Park and Cherry Creek neighborhoods, where the average rent is $1,991 per month.

That's according to research by apartment search company RentCafe, using data from Yardi Matrix. It tracked the 50-most expensive ZIP Codes in the state for renters and determined that 19 are in Denver.

No. 2 for pricey rents is the 80113 ZIP Code in Englewood, followed by 80202 in Denver and 80303 in Boulder.

The average rent in Colorado is $1,341 per month and rents in 44 Colorado ZIP Codes are more expensive than the national average of $1,350, according to the research.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2yHflw0

