Which Colorado cities' residents manage money best? Here's how 32 communities rank

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In Colorado, the residents of Highlands Ranch are tops for money management, according to a new WalletHub report that analyzes financial literacy in cities across the country.

To compile the report, WalletHub compared 2,534 U.S. cities based on 10 key metrics across two categories:

Debt level, which included credit card debt-to-income ratio, mortgage debt-to-income ratio, car loan debt-to-income ratio, student loan debt-to-income ratio and the average percentage of credit uses.

Financial behavior, which included median credit score, average number of late payments, share of adults who are delinquent on their debts, share of adults with a bankruptcy filing in the past 12 months and the foreclosure rate.

With a median credit score of 756, Highlands Ranch ranks first in the state and 295th nationally for its residents' money management skills.

