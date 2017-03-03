Which Colorado cities' residents manage money best? Here's how 32 communities rank

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In Colorado, the residents of Highlands Ranch are tops for money management, according to a new WalletHub report that analyzes financial literacy in cities across the country.
To compile the report, WalletHub compared 2,534 U.S. cities based on 10 key metrics across two categories:
- Debt level, which included credit card debt-to-income ratio, mortgage debt-to-income ratio, car loan debt-to-income ratio, student loan debt-to-income ratio and the average percentage of credit uses.
- Financial behavior, which included median credit score, average number of late payments, share of adults who are delinquent on their debts, share of adults with a bankruptcy filing in the past 12 months and the foreclosure rate.
With a median credit score of 756, Highlands Ranch ranks first in the state and 295th nationally for its residents' money management skills.
Read more at Denver Business Journal.
© 2017 American City Business Journals.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs