Whole Foods Market to shutter Capitol Hill location

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Whole Foods Market Inc. will close its Capitol Hill store as it prepares to open a new flagship location near Denver Union Station this October.

Various local news outlets, including Denverite, say the shutdown of the store at 900 E. 11th Avenue between North Emerson and Ogden streets is in addition to the closure of nine stores -- including Boulder and Colorado Springs locations -- that was announced earlier this month.

Denverite quotes a spokewoman for the Austin, Texas-based natural foods chain as referring to the closure of the 20,000-square-foot Capitol Hill site as a "relocation" because it will occur at about the same time as a 56,000-square-foot store opens a few miles away in an apartment building at 17th and Wewatta streets. Rank-and-file workers at the Capitol Hill store will be offered jobs at the new location, she said.

The Capitol Hill market is among the locations that came to Whole Foods when it bought out the Boulder-based Wild Oats Markets chain in 2007.

