Whole Foods shareholders OK $13.7B takeover by Amazon; regulators still need to weigh in

(Photo: Jim Carchidi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Only Uncle Sam stands in the way of a $13.7 billion deal that promises to shake up worldwide food distribution.

Whole Foods Market Inc. shareholders today approved a buyout by Amazon.com Inc. at $42 per share, one of the final roadblocks to the merger.

Federal regulators still have to give their OK. Shareholders at Amazon do not need to vote on the deal.

Both companies have major operations in Colorado. Whole Foods (Nasdaq: WFM) has 19 stores across the state and a distribution center in Aurora, while Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) operates a "sortation" warehouse in Aurora, is building a fulfillment center there, and recently announced plans for another fulfillment complex in Thornton. It also moved recently into the Crossroads Commerce Park complex in Adams County.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal; http://bit.ly/2xtPWVh

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal