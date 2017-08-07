Whoops! What we really meant to say in our press release was ...

DENVER - A Denver beverage distribution company is a little embarrassed after having to issue a follow-up press release after confusion resulted from its first release.
On Aug. 2, The Pulse Beverage Corp. (OTC bulletin board: PLSB) issued the following release that began with a headline, "Pulse Beverage Acquires Fiesta Mart of Houston, Texas..."
Many people inferred, without reading any more, that the Denver beverage company was buying the 45-year-old Houston grocery chain.
But that wasn't the case.
On Friday, Pulse issued another release, indicating that it wasn't actually buying Fiesta Mart, but had acquired the grocery chain as a distributor for its products in Houston.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wmLc3X
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs