Who's been nominated for Denver Business Journal's 2017 Top Women in Energy?

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver Business Journal will be holding its fourth Top Women in Energy program, recognizing 40 women who are key influencers in metro Denver’s energy sector.

These women come from a variety of industries within the sector, such as exploration, production, engineering, renewable, law, well services, finance, manufacturing, education, training, public policy and environment.

The top 40 will be announced on March 3, with a special publication highlighting the 40 honorees publishing both in print and online with the April 14 issue of the Denver Business Journal.

