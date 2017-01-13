KUSA
Who's in the running for DBJ's 2017 40 under 40 awards?

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 9:25 AM. MST January 13, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For the 21st year, the Denver Business Journal is set to recognize another class of 40 under 40 award winners.

Yet again, there's large group of enthusiastic and accomplished young business people vying for the 2017 honors.

With nearly 500 nominations submitted for 307 individuals, the 2017 program highlights the best in business that metro Denver has to offer.

This awards program recognizes 40 outstanding local professionals under age 40 for their business success and community contributions.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iPXc6R

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal


