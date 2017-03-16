Who's making (and losing) money with the start of the NCAA tournament

University of North Carolina players gather in a huddle during a game in this 2009 file photo. (Photo: JIM R. BOUNDS | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Today and tomorrow, in offices across the country, people will attempt what's become a delicate annual balancing act: Getting work done while keeping tabs on those upset-prone 5-12 matchups.

Welcome to trying to work during the NCAA basketball tournament.

Before this year's games begin (and before you start following #5 Notre Dame against #12 Princeton ... tip time: 12:15 p.m. ET), here's what you're getting yourself into.

Let's start with the lost office productivity — or is there any? WalletHub put the cost of "distracted employees" at about $4 billion over the course of the tournament. Lots of outlets are bandying about a $1.9 billion figure based on a Challenger, Gray & Christmas study. Meanwhile, Bloomberg pointed to research implying such estimates may be inflated because employees who watch basketball together are happier, and there’s evidence that people truly value happiness enough to outweigh money in some cases.

