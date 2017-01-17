Why an Oregon wave-energy machine is being tested in Colorado

The StingRAY generator is the largest ever tested in an National Wind Technology Center

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wave energy technology born in ocean-facing Oregon is undergoing validation testing in landlocked Colorado.

It sounds incongruous, but the testing at the National Wind Technology Center in Boulder reflects the design and scale of the generator developed by Corvallis, Oregon-based Columbia Power Technologies for the company's StingRAY wave energy converter.

"We are testing the StingRAY at the NWTC because the core design is similar to a wind turbine — it is direct drive, but with a very large diameter," Columbia Power Technologies CEO Reenst Lesemann said in a statement from the National Renewable Energy Center, which runs the wind test center. "The dynamometer can mimic the sea, with back-and-forth oscillation, and will put the generator through its paces to ensure it can withstand ocean forces.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jkFNEz

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)