Why Frontier is one of the only airlines without in-flight Wi-Fi

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Almost all airlines offer some sort of in-flight Wi-Fi option these days -- almost all, that is, except Denver-based Frontier Airlines.

Frontier's website indicates that the discount carrier currently does not offer Wi-Fi or in-flight entertainment (movies, TV etc.).

"These services are not currently available on Frontier flights," the airline website says. "We would rather pass the cost-savings on to our customers and offer the lowest fares possible!"

A few years ago, Frontier did offer DirecTV satellite programming, and in 2012 introduced Wi-Fi, but that was before it pivoted to the "ultra low cost carrier" business model.

