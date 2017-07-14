Why go into the office? Denver area embraces telecommuting

(Photo: www.bilderbox.com)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Why should you go into the office when telecommuting is available for many workers?

The Denver and Boulder areas are some of the top telecommuting cities in the country, according to a new report.

According to the " 2017 State of Telecommuting in the U.S. Employee Workforce" report created by FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics, Boulder is the nation's top telecommuting city, with 8.5 percent of the total workforce who telecommute.

And the Denver area ranks second in the country in the report's large cities division, with 5.1 percent of the total workforce who telecommute, trailing only the Austin, Texas area at 5.4 percent.

