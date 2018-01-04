Why now is the time to check your medical records

(Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Patients routinely provide information that is subsequently entered into their medical records by a second party (recorder) who may be either a physician or a paramedical. Any time information is transmitted from one human being to another, though, opportunities for miscommunication abound.

Consider the following:

-Patients may intentionally (e.g., to hide drug abuse) or unintentionally (e.g., check the wrong box, or fail to remember) provide erroneous information to recorders.

-Recorders, in turn, may misinterpret information that patients provide because of unclear patient responses or something as simple as illegible handwriting. In addition, recorders may lack training, adequate knowledge or time to do the job right. They might also inadvertently check the wrong box, select the wrong option or make transcription errors when transferring items from one form to another.

