Why people are heading to Greeley for a $55 bottle of beer

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A lucky group of craft beer geeks will head to downtown Greeley's WeldWerks Brewing this weekend.

The 360 winners of a 1,700-entry lottery will pick up their 22-ounce bottles of a barrel-aged vanilla imperial stout that's been a year and a half in the making.

This rare version of WeldWerks' award-winning beer Medianoche — Spanish for "midnight" — sold for $55 per bottle to the select group of winners. It won't be on tap or available anywhere else.

"This is a new monster of demand for us," said Kristin Popcheff, WeldWerks' director of operations. "Humbling doesn't even begin to describe it."

