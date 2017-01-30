Why Southwest Airlines won't offer a basic economy option anytime soon

(Photo: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Southwest Airlines won't introduce a basic, economy-level class anytime soon, unlike some of its competitors, because it values its reputation, says Gary Kelly, CEO and chairman of Southwest.

"We have a very powerful brand," Kelly said on the company's earnings call Thursday. "There is a huge value in offering all of our customers, 100 percent of them, a great product. We like to say at Southwest, there is no second class."

Dallas-based Southwest (NYSE: LUV) is Denver International Airport's second-largest airline by passenger counts. The No. 1 and No. 3 DIA carriers, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines, both offer what amounts to basic economy fares.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines also have introduced ultra cheap classes over the past year.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal