Why this star restauranteur has a tipping ban

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Danny Meyer, the star New York City restaurateur who knows more than just a little about disrupting his industry, believes the growth of the culinary scene in cities like Denver is causing challenges and disruption in his neck of the world.

And he’s coming to the Mile High City to explain why.

Meyer -- CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group -- is owner of high-end eateries like Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern and Maialino, and founder of the Shake Shack better-burger chain that will open its first Denver location sometime next year.

He'll be the keynote speaker at the Oct. 9-10 Colorado Restaurant Show at the Colorado Convention Center, the Colorado Restaurant Association’s annual gathering of restaurant-industry professionals.

And while Meyer is familiar with the Centennial State — having come out here to ski and attend the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen for year and lately to see his son, a junior at Colorado College — the idea of opening a restaurant in Colorado is not one that would have crossed his mind when he cut the ribbon on New York's Union Square Cafe in 1987.

