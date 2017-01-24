Why you shouldn't buy lift tickets off Craigslist

(Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

VAIL - At the height of Vail’s ski season, Detective Sgt. Luke Causey with the Vail Police Department is working a new kind of credit card scam.

“This is the first time we have seen it in this regard,” Causey said.

The scam has cost some people thousands of dollars -- and left them with nothing in return.

“Four individuals coming in on a ski vacation bought some lift passes off Craigslist, these these people are out $2,000,” Causey said.

Police say a suspect is buying lift tickets, selling them on Craigslist at a discount, then when the tickets are picked up, the card used to buy them is canceled and the tickets are marked as void while the suspect keeps the money he made from the Craigslist sell.

“He’s collecting the money from the people he sells the money to, so he's getting paid but he’s not paying anything, the suspect, the bad guy here who paid for the lift tickets originally, canceled the credit, so Vail resorts pulls the tickets on the people on the their pass’s get flagged,” Causey said.

Plus, it’s not the only case police have seen, with detectives working three similar scams in Vail and one in Breckenridge.

It’s why Detective Causey is warning people to stay away from buying lift tickets online -- especially from a third party, which is actually against the law because lift tickets and ski passes are non-transferable, “There are no third-party vendor, so Vail Resorts is the primary vendor and they are who you need to go through,” Causey said.

