Will an upscale retail chain with 9 Colorado stores go private?

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

The Nordstrom family is considering taking their namesake retail company private, the Seattle-based company said Thursday.

The group of family members, which includes the company's three co-president brothers, has not made an official proposal, but the board of directors has formed a committee of its independent board members to act on Nordstrom's behalf when considering any possible transaction.

Nordstrom operates full-scale stores at Denver's Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Broomfield's FlatIron Crossing and Lone Tree's Park Meadows. It also has discount Nordstrom Rack outlets in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Lakewood and Lone Tree.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) went public in 1978. It has struggled in recent years to keep up with changing shopping habits, fighting to balance online and in-store sales.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2s1OlGJ

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal