Will trains to DIA, Westminster keep running?

(Photo: GREG MIONSKE | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Regional Transportation District is waiting to hear from federal railroad officials on whether they can keep running Denver’s new A and B commuter rail lines after Saturday.

The commuter rail lines, the A Line runs between downtown Denver and Denver International Airport and the B line runs between downtown and Westminster, have been operating under a series of special waivers from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) since they opened last year. The A Line opened on April 22, 2016, the B Line started carrying passengers in July 2016.

The latest waiver, for 90 days, was granted in November and expires Saturday.

The waivers allow RTD and its private contractor — Denver Transit Partners (DTP) — to operate the trains while updating the software that controls the trains’ crossing gates at intersections. The waiver requires flaggers to be posted at the trains’ intersections to protect drivers and pedestrian 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

