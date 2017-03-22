Winter Park Express ski train's success may mean changes next year

Scenes from the Winter Park ski train's demo runs in 2015 (Photo: Colorail photo by Darrell Arndt)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The inaugural season of the Winter Park Express weekend train service will end Sunday, but executives from the ski resort and Amtrak on Wednesday were already discussing what next year’s season might look like.

Changes to the train’s service, including ticket prices, the train’s capacity and how often it makes its run between Denver Union Station and Winter Park Resort, are all on the table, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said.

New amenities — such as food and beverage service on the train — also are being explored, he said. Tickets for the 2018 season are expected to go on sale in August.

The first season has been deemed a success, with the train carrying more than 18,000 people to and from the slopes, Magliari said.

