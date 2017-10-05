With acquisition by MDA complete, DigitalGlobe's CEO steps down

Jeffrey Tarr's last day as DigitalGlobe CEO is today. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - With its acquisition by a Canadian satellite and space company completed today, DigitalGlobe Inc. said its CEO is stepping down.

In February, MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd., or MDA, of Vancouver said it was buying the Westminster satellite imaging company (NYSE: DGI) in a $2.4 billion deal. At that time, it was announced that MDA CEO and president Howard Lance would lead the combined company, which will be renamed Maxar Technologies.

Today, with the deal complete, the companies announced that Jeffrey Tarr will leave his CEO post at DigitalGlobe after serving as CEO since 2011.

"I am proud of all that DigitalGlobe has accomplished as the leading source of information about our changing planet,” Tarr said in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2y1N2tK

