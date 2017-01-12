Woman suing Chipotle for $2.2 billion

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A California woman is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. for $2.2 billion, saying the Denver restaurant chain used a photo of her without her permission.
The Sacramento woman, Leah Caldwell, claims in her suit that she was eating at a Chipotle near the University of Denver in 2006 when a photographer asked her to sign a release for a photo he had taken of her and she refused to sign.
Caldwell claims that she then saw her image used on a wall in a Chipotle in Florida eight years later and also at Chipotle restaurants in California in 2015.
In her suit, she's asking for $2,237,633,000 in damages.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iolh7b
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs