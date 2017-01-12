Woman suing Chipotle for $2.2 billion

(Photo: VICTOR J. BLUE | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A California woman is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. for $2.2 billion, saying the Denver restaurant chain used a photo of her without her permission.

The Sacramento woman, Leah Caldwell, claims in her suit that she was eating at a Chipotle near the University of Denver in 2006 when a photographer asked her to sign a release for a photo he had taken of her and she refused to sign.

Caldwell claims that she then saw her image used on a wall in a Chipotle in Florida eight years later and also at Chipotle restaurants in California in 2015.

In her suit, she's asking for $2,237,633,000 in damages.

