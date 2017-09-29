Women earn less than men in Colorado, but by how much?

(Photo: Courtesy Thinkstock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Women make less money than men in Colorado, but compared with the rest of the U.S., women don't fare so badly.

According to statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s is 84 percent in Colorado, compared with a national average of 81.9 percent.

The 2016 median women's earnings in Colorado are $812 weekly, compared with $967 weekly for men in Colorado and $749 for women weekly in the U.S.

That's up a bit from a year earlier, when Colorado women averaged 82.8 percent of what men were paid, BLS said. The Denver Business Journal reported last year that the pay gap in Colorado between female and male workers has ranged from a recent low of 74.6 percent in 1997 to a high of 84.3 percent in 2003.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2fCnn4z

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal