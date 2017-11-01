Women play a big role in pot businesses, says report

Cannabis in Glass Jars (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: Seth Anderson, © 2015, Seth Ryan, All Rights Reserved)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A survey of employees in the cannabis industry says 30 percent of them work for entirely-woman-owned companies.

And 57 percent of those surveyed in 28 states and the District of Columbia said at least half of the ownership of the marijuana-related business where they work are women.

The survey results are from Washington, D.C.-based New Frontier Data, a cannabis data and analytics company. It worked in partnership on the survey and report with Denver-based Women Grow, an events organization of women in the cannabis industry.

"As business leaders, we have a unique opportunity to create better business environments by changing the narrative," said Kristina Garcia, CEO of Women Grow. "As a new industry, we can make serious inroads by creating new standards. It is imperative we evolve in order for us to be inclusively successful.”

More on the initial report and women in cannabis at the Denver Business Journal.

