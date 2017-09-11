Working from home on the rise in Denver; here are 12 metro-based companies hiring right now

(Photo: Courtesy ThinkStock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ask any metro Denver resident who's lived here for more than a few years: Commute times are getting longer.

(In fact, Denver voters in November will weigh in on those congestion issues with the city's nearly $1 billion bond package, which is largely aimed at trying to solve Denver's mobility issues).

One solution to spending hours sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic? Working from home.

It's catching on in the Mile High City and surrounding cities, with 5.1 percent of metro Denver workers telecommuting, according to a new report from Global Workplace Analytics and FlexJobs. It ranks the metro second among those with 1 million or more workers, behind Austin.

FlexJobs is a Boulder-based job service website.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wVeIhT

Copyright 2017 KUSA