Worst U.S. bottlenecks: Denver's Mousetrap, I-25/I-76 interchange are on the list

The mousetrap: I-25 and I-70.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's I-25/I-70 interchange and I-25/I-76 interchange once again are on the list of the nation's top 100 bottlenecks for trucks.

The list is compiled annually by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), an Arlington, Va.-based think tank that studies transportation issues.

The ATRI study is based on truck GPS data. It put I-25/I-70 at No. 30 in the top 100 list and I-25/I-76 at No. 54.

“With President Trump expected to press for significant long-term infrastructure spending, this ATRI analysis should be a key guide for deciding what projects are worthy of funding,” said American Trucking Association's President Chris Spear. “Ensuring the safe and efficient movement of goods should be a national priority and this report draws attention to the places where our highway network needs improvement in order to meet that goal.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2k1mgsV

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)