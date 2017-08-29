Xcel Energy, others want to shutter Colorado coal plants

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Xcel Energy Inc. and a broad coalition of more than a dozen business, environmental and labor groups said Tuesday they plan to ask state regulators to consider a plan to shut down two old, coal-fired generators at the Comanche power plant in Pueblo that collectively produce 660 megawatts of power.

The coalition wants the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to consider a proposal, dubbed the “Colorado Energy Plan,” that includes replacing the coal-based power with new power plants that have fewer carbon dioxide emissions.

The replacement plants could include up to 1,000 megawatts of wind, up to 700 megawatts of solar and up to 700 megawatts of natural gas. Natural gas burned in power plants emits 50 percent less carbon dioxide (CO2) than coal, said David Eves, president of Xcel’s Colorado division during a conference call with media statewide on Tuesday.

Xcel’s investment in the new power plants could reach $2.5 billion, most of it aimed at rural Colorado, Eves said.

