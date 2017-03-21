Xcel Energy to invest billions in new wind farms in Colorado, elsewhere

Wind turbine generators at the Ponnequin wind farm in northern Colorado. (Photo: NEAL ULEVICH | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Xcel Energy Inc. is making a multibillion-dollar investment in wind power across seven states, from Minnesota to New Mexico — and using Colorado-made turbines from Vestas Wind Systems for a large chunk of it.

The Minneapolis-based company (NYSE: XEL) is proposing to build or buy power from 11 new wind farms in the seven states that would generate up to 3,380 megawatts worth of renewable energy — enough to meet the power demand of about 1,014,000 homes.

If all the projects are approved by regulators, wind would make up nearly 35 percent of Xcel’s total power portfolio by 2021, the utility said.

The utility serves 3.5 million customers in eight states, including Colorado — where it’s the largest utility serving about 70 percent of the state’s population.

