Xcel, other mountain-states power providers eye cost-saving regional move

A group of 10 power utilities and agencies serving Colorado and neighboring states, including Xcel Energy Inc., say they are beginning talks aimed at joining a multistate organization and taking part in a regional energy market, a move that they say could lead to better reliability, efficiency and cost savings.

The electricity providers — collectively known as the Mountain West Transmission Group — said Friday they are looking into joining what is known as a “regional transmission organization,” or RTO, a membership agency that oversees a region’s bulk electric grid and wholesale power market.

