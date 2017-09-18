​Year-to-date passenger totals for U.S. airlines reach all-time high

(Photo: Matthew Staver | Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - U.S. airlines carried 414.4 million passengers during the first six months of 2017, besting the previous high of 403.1 million set in 2016.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics, there were 360.9 million domestic and 53.5 million international passengers during the first two quarters of the year.

The increase was due to growth in international passenger travel outpacing growth in international capacity, offsetting a domestic capacity growth rate that slightly exceeded passenger travel growth.

Load factor, or the percentage of seats filled, increased 0.2 percentage points to 82.9 in 2017 due to a 3.1 percent increase in traffic that grew faster than the 2.8 percent increase in capacity.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hc2FFj

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal