You can start tipping your Uber drivers in Denver today

KUSA - You might notice something new if you take an Uber on Monday.

That’s because the ride-sharing service has started rolling out its tipping option in Denver as part of a bid to compete with rival Lyft, which has had the option for years.

In honor of the occasion, Uber says it’s matching every tip given to drivers on Tuesday. This latest rollout is part of its “180 Days of Change” campaign, which the company is using the gain favor with its drivers.

Tipping is 100 percent optional, Uber says, and is not expected. Drivers rate their passengers before they decide whether or not to tip.

You can tip up to two times the total fare via the app, as well as via cash.

Riders can also tip retroactively for up to 30 days.



© 2017 KUSA-TV