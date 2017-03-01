Zayo completes $1.42 billion buy of Washington state fiber network provider

(Photo: MARC PISCOTTY | COURTESY ZAYO GROUP)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Zayo Group Holdings Inc. said today it has closed on its $1.42 billion cash acquisition of Electric Lightwave, a Washington state fiber network provider serving 35 western U.S. markets.

“The acquisition creates a synergistic network presence across the strategically important West Coast markets and strengthens our position as the only nationwide independent provider of communications infrastructure,” said Dan Caruso, chairman and CEO of the Boulder-based bandwith infrastructure company (NYSE: ZAYO).He said Zayo will "begin cross-selling our full suite of services immediately.”

Electric Lightwave is based in Vancouver, Washington, across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon.

According to Zayo, Electric Lightwave has 8,100 route miles of long haul fiber and 4,000 miles of metro fiber in Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose, Salt Lake City, Spokane and Boise.

