Zayo's top salesman jumps back to Level 3 after only one month

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 8:43 AM. MDT June 22, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After only one month on the job, the top salesman at Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has jumped back to his previous employer.

Boulder-based Zayo (NYSE: ZAYO) said that Edward (Ed) Morche has left his post as president of sales to return to Level 3 Communications Inc.

Morche joined Zayo in May, touted "as a proven sales leader within our industry who will be instrumental in driving continued growth" by Zayo.

But on Thursday, Morche was headed back to Broomfield's Level 3 (NYSE: LVLT), which is heading for a merger with giant telecom CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL).

