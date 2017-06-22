Zayo's top salesman jumps back to Level 3 after only one month

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After only one month on the job, the top salesman at Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has jumped back to his previous employer.
Boulder-based Zayo (NYSE: ZAYO) said that Edward (Ed) Morche has left his post as president of sales to return to Level 3 Communications Inc.
Morche joined Zayo in May, touted "as a proven sales leader within our industry who will be instrumental in driving continued growth" by Zayo.
But on Thursday, Morche was headed back to Broomfield's Level 3 (NYSE: LVLT), which is heading for a merger with giant telecom CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL).
