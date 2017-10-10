C-Suite Rides: Chevy Camaro ZL1 will wake the neighbors, go fast on the track

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If you’ve ever had the desire to drive a race-track-ready race car — one that can go up to nearly 200 miles per hour — get ready to write a big check as you can now buy one off the dealer floor.

Naturally, around Denver streets, you’re never going to be able to get anywhere near 200 miles per hour, but isn’t it nice to know that if you could do it, your car could do it?

I recently test drove one of the fastest production vehicles in the world and came away pretty impressed. I didn’t have the guts to drive it anywhere near that fast on municipal streets and state highways. But the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 comes race-track ready, right out of the showroom.

Of course, there are some tradeoffs with buying one of the fastest production cars on the planet.

