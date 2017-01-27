Caught in the Starbucks mobile order bottleneck?

(Photo: DANIEL ACKER/BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - As the popularity of Starbucks mobile orders increases, customers who order drinks and food on their phones to pick up in-store are meeting longer lines, resulting in lower traffic and sales.

That's something Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) says it is working to fix.

"In high-volume stores ... in the morning [period], we are facing this congestion problem and the anxiety of the customer," Howard Schultz, chief executive of the coffee giant, told CNBC Friday. "It is a problem that we will solve. It won't take us that long. We have been on it now for 30 days, and in the quarters that follow we will get back to the experience that you have come to expect."

Starbucks was an early adopter of mobile order and pay technology. In the U.S., its use has grown to 7 percent of company-owned store transactions, up from 3 percent just one year ago, the company reported Thursday with its first quarter earnings.

