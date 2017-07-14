Chase CEO Dimon: 'It's almost an embarrassment being an American citizen traveling around the world'

Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., speaks during the South Florida Economic Summit in 2013. (Photo: Joshua Penzant)

Jamie Dimon, CEO at JPMorgan Chase & Co., took aim at the impact of government gridlock on the U.S. economy and businesses as he spoke on the company's second-quarter analyst conference call today.

"It's almost an embarrassment being an American citizen traveling around the world and listening to the stupid s--- we have to deal with in this country," Dimon said at one point.

The tirade was sparked by an analyst's question about Washington's impact on the economy, CNBC reported.

"We have become one of the most bureaucratic, confusing, litigious societies on the planet," Dimon said.

Dimon's full remarks are on the Denver Business Journal - watch them here.

