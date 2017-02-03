Chipotle focusing on marketing, digital orders to recover from rough 2016

Employees prepare lunches at Chipotle Mexican Grill's Madison Square Park location in New York. (Photo: CRAIG WARGA | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After a year in which net income fell 95 percent and restaurant-level operating margins were cut in half, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) will introduce a new performance-based compensation system for its managers in 2017 and launch its biggest advertising campaign ever, beginning in April.

The Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain announced its fourth-quarter and year-end earnings Thursday, capping off a tumultuous 2016 that began in the throes of a food-borne illness scare and ended with it saying goodbye to co-CEO Monty Moran. The fourth quarter represented its best year-over-year gains in the past 12 months. But the yearlong earnings numbers also showed how tough the past year was on the formerly booming Mexican food chain.

Net income fell from $67.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 to $16 million between October and December of 2016. Same-store sales fell 4.8 percent for the full quarter but jumped 14.7 percent from December 2015 to December 2016. December 2015 was the first full month of operations after a number of Chipotle customers became ill due to an E. coli outbreak.

