Chipotle promises to treat its chickens better

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is promising to treat its chickens better.

According to the Denver-based restaurant chain (NYSE: CMG), it will improve living conditions for the chickens it uses annually over the next seven years. Chipotle said it annually uses 140 million pounds of chicken.

The news was applauded by animal rights groups.

“Chipotle’s commitment to improving the welfare of the chickens in its supply chain by meeting Global Animal Partnership standards will reduce the suffering of countless birds," said Nathan Runkle, president of Mercy For Animals, in a statement.

