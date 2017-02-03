Ciber shares plummet to new record low

Ciber CEO Michael Boustridge (Photo: TWITTER PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shares in information technology company Ciber Inc. plummeted more than 52 percent in Thursday trading, dropping to an all-time low.

Ciber shares (NYSE: CBR) dropped nearly 53 percent Thursday, falling 25 cents to close at 22 cents. More than 16 million shares traded yesterday, compared with an average daily volume of around 835,000.

A year ago, shares in Greenwood Village-based Ciber were trading at well over $3.

