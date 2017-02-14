Colorado attorney general sues Boulder County over oil and gas ban

A clean view of the Boulder Flatirons as seen from Coot Lake in Boulder County. (Photo: GERARDOBRUCKER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman followed through Tuesday with her threat to sue Boulder County over its years-long ban on accepting oil and gas permit applications.

Boulder County Commissioners, in a statement, said they believe the county's current moratorium "is consistent with Colorado law" and accused the attorney general of acting on behalf of the state's oil and gas industry.

"It’s a sweetheart deal for the oil and gas industry, but a massive waste of Coloradans’ tax dollars for the state to sue us on industry’s behalf, and we are prepared to defend our right to safeguard the health, safety and wellbeing of our constituents," the commissioners said in a statement.

The complaint lists as defendants the county and the Boulder County Commissioners. Plaintiffs were the people of Colorado and the state, represented by Coffman.

