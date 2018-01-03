Colorado business confidence rises heading into first quarter

(Photo: Creatas Images via Thinkstock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado business leaders are confident going into the first quarter of 2018 — a feeling that may last into the second quarter.

That's according to the latest Leeds Business Confidence Index, a survey of 240 panelists from across the state by the University of Colorado Boulder's Leeds School of Business, released today.

The survey results show that confidence in six categories combined is at 59.5 looking ahead to the first quarter of 2018. That's up from 56.5 as business leaders looked ahead to the fourth quarter in 2017. But, overall confidence is slightly down by 0.8 points from one year ago.

Still, confidence is comfortably in positive territory — above 50, which is considered neutral, the report says.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2Ck0ucm

Copyright 2018 KUSA